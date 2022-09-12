(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A mish-mash of items were stolen during a recent burglary in Warren County.

The burglary occurred sometime between 11 a.m. on Aug. 5 and 9 a.m. on Aug. 17 on Campbell Hill Road in Triumph Township. The 81-year-old homeowner was not home during the burglary.

PSP reported that the stolen items include taxidermy mink pelts (estimated value of $100), a clarinet ($100), a harmonica ($40), books ($50), assorted foreign country flags ($100), a silver pitcher and platter ($50) and a large religious statue ($25).

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Anyone with information about the incident can call PSP-Warren at (814) 728-3600 or the Warren County Crime Stoppers at (800) 832-7463.