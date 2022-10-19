(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglary earlier this month saw more than $5,000 worth of goods stolen from a vacant home in Erie County.

The incident occurred on Oct. 2 at a residence on Old Wattsburg Road in Amity Township. It happened between 10:22 p.m. and 11 p.m.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the stolen items include power tools, batteries, and food. The value of the items totals to about $5,600.

Several cuts of angus beef, including T-bone steaks and sirloin steaks were stolen, with an estimated value of about $1,000, along with pork chops, steaks, roasts and sausage valued at $200.

Stolen power tools include a miter saw ($327), a framing gun ($230), two roof nailing guns ($438), a brad nailing gun ($102), a finishing nail gun ($179), a MIG welder and wire ($500) and a chainsaw ($879).

Several other stolen items added to the grand total — cans of kerosene, a space heater, batteries and their respective chargers, trail cameras and SD cards, fishing gear, a reciprocating saw, drills, and a jump box.

During the burglary, an insulated steel door (worth $150) and a camera ($100) were damaged.

A PSP investigation is ongoing. PSP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call PSP Corry.