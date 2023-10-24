Jamestown, NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two New York residents face trespassing charges after breaking into a condemned building.

On Oct. 24 at around 5 p.m. Jamestown Police responded to a burglary at a condemned residence located on Forrest Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that a window at the front of the home was open. While they waited for other officers to arrive, police on scene witnessed two individuals exit the building: 44-year-old Joseph A. Kazmar and 20-year-old Savannah Raynor.

Further investigation found that Kazmar had burglary tools and a small quantity of methamphetamine on his person.

Kazmar was charged with criminal trespass, criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession burglar tools. Raynor was charged with criminal trespass.

The two were taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail. They have since been released on an appearance ticket.