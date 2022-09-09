(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver was arrested after a hit and run in North East Township. Pennsylvania State Police troopers had to use a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.

At about 6:36 p.m. on Sept. 8, Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched for a Ford F-150 that allegedly struck a victim at the 9700 block of East Lake Road. The driver of the F-150 kept driving.

Troopers caught up to the pickup truck at East Lake Road and Townline Road in North East Township. The pickup truck reportedly wouldn’t stop for two PSP vehicles with lights and sirens.

The truck allegedly was weaving on the roadway and nearly struck several oncoming vehicles including a school bus.

Troopers then used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle. The driver was arrested and identified by PSP as Charles Arthur Robey, 61, of Cambridge Springs. He reportedly was taken to Erie County Prison and was expected to be arraigned on Sept. 9 for charges of fleeing and eluding while DUI, DUI, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle, careless driving, and other traffic violations.