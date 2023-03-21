(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A city of Erie man is facing charges after he allegedly threw a wallet in a trashcan while working as a janitor at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the incident was at about 11:10 p.m. on March 19. A Cleveland woman’s wallet fell out of her back pocket and was mistakenly left on the chair she was sitting on.

The 29-year-old Erie man reportedly was working as an employee of the housekeeping department for the casino. He allegedly swept the wallet into a dustpan. Later, in the broom closet, he removed the wallet from the dustpan. After he left the broom closet, he put the wallet in a trash can on the gaming floor at the casino.

The PSP report notes that charges against the man are pending through District Court.