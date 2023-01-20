(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is searching for two suspects that allegedly cut a catalytic converter off a parked vehicle listed for sale.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Girard reported on Jan. 19 that they received a report from the victim, a 59-year-old McKean man, that an eyewitness saw two unknown, younger men near a 2006 green Toyota Sequoia in the former Burger King parking lot near exit 18 off of I-90 in McKean Township, Erie County. The vehicle was parked and listed for sale.

The two suspects reportedly were seen loading “some part off the Toyota.” It was later discovered that they cut the catalytic converter off the vehicle.

The eyewitness was able to give a description of the two suspects to state police, and a Pennsylvania registration plate of the vehicle they drove away in.

PSP Girard reports the incident is pending further investigation, and is asking anyone with information to call Trooper Blount at 814-774-9611.