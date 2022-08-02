(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Three Presque Isle Downs and Casino shuttle buses had their catalytic converters stolen recently.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the three shuttle buses (all white 2014 Ford E-350 Super Duty vehicles) had their catalytic converters cut and stolen between 10 p.m. on July 23 and midnight on July 26.

Each catalytic converter is worth about $1,000 for a total stolen value of $3,000.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino is located on Perry Highway in Summit Township.

PSP is asking anyone with information to call Trooper Slater with the PSP Bureau of Gaming Enforcement at (814) 217-6304.