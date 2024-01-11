NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennslyvania’s Attorney General announced Thursday that charges have been filed against a woman for an 18-month-old girl’s death last year.

Aleisia Owens, 20, is charged with criminal homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child and other offenses.

The charges stem from the death of 18-month-old Iris Alfreda in June 2023. Emergency responders were called to the home on June 25, 2023, after Iris was found unresponsive, and they transported her to UPMC Jamestown Hospital for treatment. She was later flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh but died four days later.

According to Attorney General Michelle Henry, Owens was dating the girl’s father and had been abusing the girl for months before her death.

The Office of the Attorney General and New Castle Police Department investigated the alleged abuse and death, which resulted in the filing of charges Thursday.

Investigators learned that months before the baby’s death, the child ingested 20 “water beads,” along with button-shaped batteries and a metal screw. Water beads can be found in toys and crafts and can be harmful to children if swallowed.

Investigators discovered that Owens had been researching online the harm that water beads and batteries can cause children before the child ingested the items, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.

From February to June, Owens repeatedly searched for information on household products that could cause a child serious harm or death, including water beads, batteries and nail polish, according to the news release. Searches included phrases such as, “beauty products that are poisonous to kids” and “medications leading to cause accidental poisoning deaths in children,” the release stated.

An autopsy performed the day after Iris’s death showed that the cause of death was acetone poisoning, which caused organ failure. Medical experts who examined the toddler’s body concluded that the child was exposed to acetone just before her hospitalization.

“The details of this case are heartbreaking. It is hard to fathom someone taking deliberate steps to harm a completely helpless child, then mislead investigators about what happened,” said Attorney General Henry. “The investigation shows that, for months, the defendant conducted meticulous research on how certain substances harm children. She then allegedly acted on her findings. My office will never stop working to hold individuals accountable who knowingly put the lives of others, especially vulnerable children, at risk.”

Owens has been denied bail due to the charges.