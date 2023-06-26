An Erie teenager accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend nine times with a stolen gun is headed to prison, but not for attempted homicide.

On Friday, an Erie County jury convicted Sincere Dorsey of two counts of aggravated assault in the March 2022 shooting.

The jury, however, acquitted the now 18-year-old of attempted homicide. Dorsey’s sentencing is scheduled for August 29.

According to the district attorney’s office, the shooting happened three days after the 15-year-old victim ended her relationship with Dorsey.