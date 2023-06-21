Charges are reduced for an Erie man allegedly involved in a west side shooting that took place last summer.

Dacyree Lucas, 21, waived several charges including reckless endangerment at his preliminary hearing.

These charges are related to a shooting incident in the 2900 of Cherry Street in August of last year. Authorites said that evening a 16 year old male was shot in the shoulder.

Lucas previously faced felony counts of aggravated assault, discharge of a fire arm into an occupied structure, among other charges.