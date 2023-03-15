(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A baseball bat was used in an altercation in Chautauqua County, leading to citations against multiple people.

At about 8:20 p.m. on March 10, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Pine Street home in Bemus Point, New York, for a reported fight.

According to a Sheriff’s Office report, several people were involved in a fight. One person was struck with a baseball bat and was also threatened with the bat.

A 38-year-old Bemus Point man and an 18-year-old Jamestown, New York, man were charged with endangering the welfare of a child. A 30-year-old Bemus Point man also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and menacing in the second.

All three men were issued appearance tickets for the Town of Ellery Court.