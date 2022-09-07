(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that was allegedly intentional.

Fire departments were called out to a fire at about 2:02 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the 4000 block of Munger Road in Stockton, New York. Once on the scene, they found the building fully involved. Three fire companies fought the fire.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team investigated the fire. According to a report from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the fire investigators allegedly found there was no accidental causes to the fire. They reportedly ruled that the fire was incendiary.

The sheriff’s office said it would begin a criminal investigation.

Three people have been temporarily displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.