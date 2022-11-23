(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room.

The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village of Fredonia Police Department collaborated in the raid. A report from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said the raid was the result of a two-month investigation into the alleged sale of narcotics from the motel room.

Investigators reportedly found 8.72 grams of fentanyl, 0.10 grams of crack cocaine, 16.26 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging allegedly for narcotics sales, and more than $1,200 in cash.

A vehicle at the motel also was searched.

Megan Waterman, 41, of Fredonia, New York, and Dale Miller Jr., 41, or Dunkirk, New York, were arrested. They both were charged with two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia. Waterman also reportedly had an arrest warrant from the City of Dunkirk Court.

Both were transported to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Jail.