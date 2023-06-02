(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office took one person into custody after a police chase Wednesday evening.

On May 31 at about 6:43 p.m., Chautauqua County deputies observed a vehicle traveling eastbound at a high speed on Route 20 (West Main Street) in the town of Portland, New York. After troopers activated their emergency lights and sirens in pursuit, the vehicle reportedly did not yield and attempted to flee.

The chase ended in the Village of Fredonia where the driver, a 49-year-old Connecticut resident, was taken into custody.

He was arrested for unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle third degree and a multitude of VTL charges — including speed in zone, improper passing, speed over 55 mph, reckless driving and unlicensed operation.

The driver was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.