(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested in Chautauqua County after an early morning raid.
At about 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 21, members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office (including narcotics investigators and SWAT), the Dunkirk Police Department and the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant at a Valley Street residence in the Village of Mayville.
Three people were inside the residence — Jenell Long, 47, of Mayville, James Mawhir, 33, of Mayville, and a 29-year-old woman.
During the search, investigators allegedly found fentanyl, oxycodone, alprazolam, clonazepam and packaging for narcotics sales.
Long and Mawhir both were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd. Both were taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.
The warrant followed a two-month investigation into narcotics sales from the residence, a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report said.