(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people during a raid on Dec. 15.

At about 6:30 a.m., narcotics investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT, the city of Dunkirk Police Department and city of Jamestown Police Department and K-9 unit, executed a search warrant at residence in the 7000 block of Felton Road in the town of Westfield, New York.

It’s the third time this year that the residence has been searched by the Sheriff’s Office — the same residence was searched on Sept. 8 and Sept. 23, a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s report said.

During the Dec. 15 search, investigators allegedly found methamphetamine, fentanyl, clonazepam drug paraphernalia and four long guns.

Alexis Campbell, 28, and Mark Baker, 34, both of Westfield, were taken to Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Jail. They both were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance (third, fifth and seventh) and criminal using drug paraphernalia.

Campbell and Baker both reportedly also face charges from the Sept. 8 and Sept. 23 incidences.