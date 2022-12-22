(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another early morning raid saw another arrest in Chautauqua County on Dec. 22.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office with the Dunkirk Police Department and Jamestown Police Department executed the search warrant at 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 22 at a Lake Avenue residence in the Village of Brocton. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office SWAT made entry into the home.

Investigators allegedly found more than 6.2 grams of fentanyl, 6 doses of Suboxone, sales and packaging materials believed to be for narcotics sales, a .22 caliber rifle, a high-capacity magazine and $5,900 in cash.

While three people were in the residence at the time of the search, only Marcus Carrizales, 29, of Brocton was arrested at the time of the raid. Carrizales was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, criminal possession of a weapon 3rd, and criminal possession of a weapon 4th. Carrizales was taken to Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.

The warrant was the result of a three-month investigation into narcotics sales in Brocton.