(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Chautauqua County officials are warning residents about a door-to-door scam involving fake New York State Board of Elections staff members confronting voters about their registration status.

According to The Chautauqua County Board of Elections, the state-wide scam works by fake staffers going door-to-door talking to residents about their voting registration status and erroneously accusing them committing a crime because of how they appear in the state voter base.

Chautauqua County Commissioners Luz Torres and Brian Abram said in a joint statement; “we have been notified that this is happening in our county, you can rest assured, the Chautauqua County Board of Elections employees would never come to your home and challenge your voting rights.”

The Board of Elections said the activity is alarming and appears to be a coordinated, consistent pattern of activity.

If you’re approached by someone claiming to be part of the Board of Elections staff, officials said residents should immediately ask to see their identification.

If that person refuses, or is otherwise suspicious, collect as much information as possible without providing any of your personal information and to contact law enforcement as soon as they leave.

Criminal impersonation is a class A misdemeanor in New York State. Elections officials are working closely to track and monitor any additional complaints that are received.