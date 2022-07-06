The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal shooting that they believe was not a random act.

That incident happened along Reed Street in the village of Sinclairville shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 18-year-old man in his car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he later died. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff, the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Authorities have questioned several people of interest, but no one has been charged at this time.