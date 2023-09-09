(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A Chautauqua County man is custody after an investigation spanning several months culminated in a search warrant being executed on his home.

According to Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the sale of narcotics in Dunkirk, NY involving multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in a search warrant being executed on a home in the 70 block of Front Street around 11:45 Friday morning.

Investigators from the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI Safe Streets were involved in the raid in which investigators seized 2.89 grams of fentanyl, 2.18 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded .380 pistol, scales and packaging material for the distribution of narcotics and $3261.

Photo courtesy of Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Department.

Prior to the raid, the suspect under investigation was detained pending the execution of the search warrant. While they were in the back of a patrol car, Chautauqua County Sheriffs said they attempted to destroy and discard evidence of drug possession.

A 35-year-old Dunkirk man has been charged with fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminally using drug paraphernalia, criminal nuisance, criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities continue to ask members of the community to call and report suspicious or narcotics related activity within their neighborhoods. For the Dunkirk Police Department Tip line call 716-363-0313. For the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators Tip line call either 800-344-8702 or 716-664-2420.