(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Reports state a child sustained severe injuries after being hit by a car while attempting to get on their school bus.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, a vehicle was traveling northbound on Pennsylvania Avenue at around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, in Vernon Township, Crawford County.

The driver allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign attached to the school bus, resulting in them hitting a child who was running towards the bus from the westbound side of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The child is suspected to have sustained severe facial injuries and minor injuries on both legs. They were transported to Meadville Medical Center by a Meadville ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The driver was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign in accordance with section 3323b of the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code.