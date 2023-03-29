(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A child well-being check led to three individuals being arrested for the manufacture of methamphetamine in Chautauqua County.

On Sunday, March 26, the Westfield Police Department and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office were sent to check the well-being of two children in the 6000 block of Ogden Rd in Westfield, which led to materials being found that are used to produce methamphetamine.

Investigators then obtained a search warrant and seized a quantity of fentanyl, 6.69 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material used in the distribution of narcotics, and a shotgun, in addition to the hazardous materials used to make meth.

Both a 30-year-old man and 53-year-old woman from Westfield, New York, were charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine 2nd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon 4th.

A 25-year-old Westfield, New York, woman was also charged with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine 2nd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd and endangering the welfare of a child.

All three were transported to the Centralized Arraignment Program at the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Authorities continue to ask members of the community to call and report suspicious activity by calling the Chautauqua Co. tip line at 800-344-8702 or 716-664-2420.