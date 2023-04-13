City of Erie officials released crime statistics for the last several years and how they plan to fight and prevent crime in the future.

Thursday morning, City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said they are seeing a slight decrease in violent crimes. He said sex offenses are spiking even though cases of rape are down.

There are also a number of programs in place aimed at fighting crime, including a new gunshot detection technology called “shot spotter.”

For the next two years, police will be able to use software with sensors to detect gunshots in neighborhoods.

“The homicides, the violent crimes, we have got to concentrate on that. That is what affects the community the most and that’s our priority,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, City of Erie Police Department.

Chief Spizarny also said there is an alarming number of cases involving drug overdoses.