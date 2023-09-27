(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Cleveland resident has pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania federal court to drug trafficking charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Pennsylvania reported on Tuesday that Ravon Crockett, 46, of Cleveland, Ohio, pleaded guilty to to committing fentanyl and cocaine trafficking crimes.

Crockett pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine between March 2020 and August 2021, and distributing fentanyl and cocaine on November 16, 2020.

The Lawrence County Drug Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted the investigation leading to the conviction in this case.

Crockett faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million.

The sentencing hearing will be scheduled on a date to be determined.