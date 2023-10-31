The defense is wrapping up closing arguments on Tuesday for a homicide trial that started more than a week ago.

Three men are on trial following the death of two Erie men back in 2018. Destin Dortch, Christopher Bridges and Raeshawn McCallum are facing murder charges for their alleged involvement in a string of crimes that year.

Tuesday morning, defense attorney Jason Nard stated during closing arguments that 43-year-old Chinello Blaski and 32-year-old Nicholas Grayson helped the three men on trial plan these crimes.

The prosecution began closing arguments by stating that while Blaski may have played a role in these crimes, there is evidence and testimony that suggests the three defendants were also involved.

Later on, the prosecution will go over the charges the defendants face. Deliberations are expected to start later on Tuesday.

