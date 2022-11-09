The grandson charged in the 1988 murder of Helen Vogt is now being held in the Erie County Prison after his arraignment Wednesday morning.

Jeremy Brock, 55, was taken to the Erie County Prison Wednesday morning on first and second degree murder charges. He was arraigned in front of District Judge Paul Bizzarro.

In October, Brock waived extradition in Austin, Texas where he lived.

Brock will be held in the Erie County Prison without bond. His preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for December 28.