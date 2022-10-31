The Erie community is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot.

This shooting took place in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, where a 16-year-old allegedly shot the victim inside an apartment. The victim was a Walnut Creek Middle School student.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said a group of teens and young adults gathered at the apartment. Four young adults live in the two-unit apartment house, and three teens were invited to the home that evening.

“While there a 16-year-old found a shotgun in the bedroom, he decided to pick it up and was handling it at the time. The weapon was discharged. It struck the victim, causing her death immediately,” said Chief Dan Spizarny, City of Erie Police.

Chief Spizarny said around 5 p.m., the 14-year-old victim and two other 16-year-olds arrived at the apartment. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim had been fatally shot.

“This is an active investigation still and the 16-year-old is detained and there are charges pending,” Chief Spizarny added.

Chief Spizarny added that gun owners should be especially careful when it comes to storing their firearms.

“You never know when visitors are over and there’s a weapon. Somebody that’s not familiar with weapons picks it up and starts handling it, you never know when a disaster could occur,” said Chief Spizarny.