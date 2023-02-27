(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Conneautville man has been arrested for attempted homicide after shooting an Ohio man.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the incident was at about 11:40 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the 19000 block of Cole Road in Conneautville. Christopher Bosch, 40, of Conneautville, allegedly fired a single bullet from a handgun into a vehicle. Two Ohio men were in the vehicle.

The bullet struck a 44-year-old Andover, Ohio, man in the head or neck area, the PSP report said. He was flown to Hamot and was in stable condition.

Bosch was then arrested at the scene “after a lengthy stand-off” PSP reported. He was taken to the Crawford County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

The PSP report characterized the crime as attempted criminal homicide.