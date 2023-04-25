(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Corry man was charged with theft after stealing and selling another man’s tractor.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police – Corry report, at 11:44 a.m. on March 14, troopers conducted an investigation at 256860 Welsh Hill Road in Crawford County and found that a 32-year-old Corry man had stolen a tractor and sold it to a buyer for $200.

Then an 82-year-old Spartansburg man, the owner of the tractor, contacted the buyer and notified him that the tractor was stolen. The buyer then returned the tractor back to the owner and lost his $200.

The 32-year-old Corry man was charged with theft by deception false impression