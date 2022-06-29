A Corry mom is facing charges after reportedly starving her son to death in January 2021.

Kayle Mealy, 22, appeared before Judge John Mead in a formal arraignment where she pleaded not guilty to premeditated homicide against her two-year-old son.

Mealy is being charged with one count of first-degree felonies of endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault. She is also being charged with a count of second-degree misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person.

According to Erie Times News, Mealy’s trial date is set for September 20, and faces a life sentence if found guilty of first-degree murder.