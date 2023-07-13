Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counterfeit money was found on a gaming machine at Presque Isle Downs and Casino in Erie.

A Pennsylvania State Police report states a counterfeit $100 bill was reportedly found on a gaming machine on Monday, July 10, just before 8 p.m.

It was later found that a person in the casino reportedly found the bill in the restroom and claimed that they made no attempts to use the bill.

The state police report states the $100 counterfeit bill was taken into custody and will be forwarded to the United States Secret Service.