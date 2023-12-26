New information in the case of a toddler found dead in Oil City last week has been released.

The toddler’s mother, 22-year-old Caleigh Gladfelter is set to appear in court Jan. 3 for a preliminary hearing.

Gladfelter was arrested Friday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The two-year-old boy was found dead last Wednesday, stuffed in a canvas bag in the basement of a home.

Gladfelter’s boyfriend Trevaughn Stribling-Jackson has been charged with the boy’s death.

Gladfelter told police her boyfriend had a history of violent behavior toward the child.

Both Gladfelter and Stribling-Jackson are being held without bail in the Venango County Jail.