(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was taken into custody for disorderly conduct and defiant trespass at the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville lobby.

According to a PSP report, the 48-year-old Guys Mills man came to the station at about 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 because he was upset with a local district judge. While he was complaining, he allegedly was recording the interaction.

He was told to stop recording or that he would be arrested, the PSP report said. The report noted PSP policy and precedent that bans recording in police lobbies.

The man refused and was taken into custody.

He was taken to Crawford County jail.