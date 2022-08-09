(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was arrested for pointing a loaded AR-15 at a helicopter.

A Pennsylvania State Police report said the 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded rifle at a helicopter at about 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 5. The helicopter was inspecting power lines for Penelec (FirstEnergy) above the residence on Skeltontown Road in Venango Township.

The subject was taken into custody without further incident at his residence.

Charges were reportedly filed and the subject posted $35,000 bail. The subject was released.

The firearm reportedly was confiscated during the investigation.