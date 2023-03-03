(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Saegertown woman recently was injured and is facing charges following a short chase by the Pennsylvania State Police.

At about 10:04 p.m. on March 1, PSP Meadville troopers were sent to reports of a woman sleeping behind the wheel of a parked vehicle on Brown Road in Woodcock Township. When troopers arrived, they found a small crowd of people standing around the silver Ford Escape with Ohio plates.

According to a PSP report, Troopers made contact with whom they later identified as a 35-year-old Saegertown woman. Upon first contact, however, the woman allegedly refused to identify herself and fled the scene.

A pursuit ensued. After a short distance, the woman lost control of her vehicle and crashed.

She was flown to UPMC Hamot and then Pittsburgh for medical treatment. Charges are pending.