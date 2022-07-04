In this photo illustration, a man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County resident recently was the victim of sexual extortion.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the victim was contacted through her social media account by someone claiming to have explicit photos of the victim. The suspect threatened to publish the photos if the victim didn’t send $1,000.

When the victim didn’t comply, the suspect allegedly then sent a nude photo of the victim to the victim.

The victim then went to a store and purchased $600 in gift cards and sent them to the suspect, the report noted.

The incident occurred at about 1 p.m. on June 29 in East Mead Township of Crawford County.