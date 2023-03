A Crawford County woman was supposed to go on trial Monday for the death of her handicapped, adopted son. Instead, she’s about to learn how much time she’ll spend behind bars.

Mary Eileen Diehl, 64, pleaded no contest in Crawford County court to a charge of third-degree murder. She allegedly poisoned 11-year-old Najir Diehl, who was described as having special needs.

Najir’s body was found in his bed in September 2021. Diehl is facing up to 20 years in prison at her sentencing set for Wednesday.