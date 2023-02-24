(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are searching for two individuals who allegedly stole a local business’ credit cards.

The Millcreek Township Police are investigating the theft of five credit cards from a local business on Feb. 9, which were allegedly taken from an employee’s purse. According to a release, the credit cards were used to purchase gift cards at two stores having a total value of approximately $10,000.

The photos above are of the two individuals involved in the theft and credit card use.

Anyone with information should contact Patrolwoman Katrina Kuhl at (814) 838-9515 ext. 564 or leave an anonymous tip at (814) 836-9271 or online.