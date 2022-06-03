Day two of the homicide trial in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Patric Phillips is underway at the Erie County Courthouse.

Testimony continues Friday morning as Erie County prosecutors are charging Derrick Elverton, Marshawn Williams, Anthony Blanks and Damarjon Beason with criminal homicide and other related charges.

Confirmation of the defendants in a photo was asked by a witness on the stand.

A detective also confirmed items and clothing retrieved at the scene, including a blue North Face jacket and blue sweatpants, both of which were allegedly worn by a defendant.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Tune into JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m. to hear more about day two of the trial.