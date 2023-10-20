It’s the second day of a trial centered around two killings during a 2018 crime spree.

Friday morning, an Erie County courtroom heard testimony from several members of law enforcement who witnessed several brutal crime scenes in 2018.

Three defendants were allegedly connected to the fatal shooting of two men, among other crimes. Those defendants are Destin Dortch, Christopher Bridges and Raeshawn McCallum. The three were arrested in May 2022.

One of the shootings claimed the life of 24-year-old Calvin Isaiah, who is the son of Erie County Councilman Andre Horton. An Erie Police officer who responded to the scene testified Isaiah’s apartment on West 26th Street looked like someone had broken into it.

Then on Sept. 5, 2018, another shooting claimed the life of 44-year-old Phillip Clark, a paraplegic who was killed in the bathroom.

Another Erie Police officer who responded to that crime scene said he found the victim in his home, which also appeared to have been rummaged through — mattresses and couch cushions flipped and cabinets emptied.

The trial will likely continue next week.