The defense is cross examining witnesses Wednesday in the trial of four defendants who are accused in the shooting death of an Erie man.

Detective Craig Stoker, of the Major Crimes Unit for City of Erie Police, took the stand answering questions from defense attorneys Wednesday morning.

The defense asked questions about the night 25-year-old Patric Phillips was fatally shot by reviewing phone records from the night of the shooting.

The prosecution revisited statements from Michael Toles, the driver on the night of December 7, 2019. Detective Stoker said he had a difficult time getting Toles to tell the truth.