Attorneys are making their last arguments to jurors before deliberations begin in the case of four men charged with the death of a 25-year-old man.

The prosecution revisited prior evidence, hoping to reassure the jurors that the defendants — Derrick Elverton, Damarjon Beason, and Marshawn Williams — are indeed guilty of felony murder, robbery and other related charges.

A fourth defendant, Anthony Blanks, is charged with possession of a firearm.

Attorneys for the accused are hoping to show that the prosecution did not have enough evidence to convict the men beyond a reasonable doubt.

