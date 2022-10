An Erie County district attorney is seeking more severe consequences for two Erie teens that were allegedly involved in a 2020 murder.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office is seeking first-degree murder convictions against James Garcia and Deangelo Troop Jr., who were both 15 years old at the time of the murder of Kasir Gambill.

Both defendants, who are now 17 years old, are juveniles being charged as adults. If convicted, Troop and Garcia could spend 35 years to life in state prison.