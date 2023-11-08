(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One person is in custody after being found with a bottle of whiskey and nearly hitting several people with their car in Erie County.

At about 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 7, an off-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper saw a vehicle reportedly swerve into oncoming traffic on multiple instances, nearly striking maintenance workers, three children leaving a school and three separate vehicles on Route 6N in Conneaut Township.

According to a release, the trooper found the driver with a half-full bottle of whiskey between their legs and noticed the odor of alcohol from several feet away.

The driver allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to flee from the off-duty trooper. Troopers from PSP in Girard then responded to the scene and took the driver — a 52-year-old Enola, Pa., man — into custody.

He is being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, evading arrest, disorderly conduct and other traffic violations.

The 52-year-old was arraigned and is being held in the Erie County Prison.