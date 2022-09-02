(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver allegedly didn’t comply.

The vehicle was pursued into Silver Creek and Sheridan. The Sheriff’s Officer investigated and found the alleged driver, Donato Schade of Irving, New York. Schade also allegedly failed to comply with a traffic stop earlier in the week.

Schade was arrested and reportedly charged with multiple counts of unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, speed violations, and other New York state vehicle and traffic violations.