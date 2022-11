The alleged driver in a deadly March hit-and-run is expected to be charged.

John Macadlo, 79, died after being hit by a Honda Civic on March 5. Charges of driving under the influence and careless driving unintentional death are expected to be filed against the male driver.

The incident happened in the 1900 block between Ohio Street and Delaware Avenue. As of Friday, Nov. 11, no charges have been filed.