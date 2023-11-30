Impaired driving was the subject at PennWest Edinboro on Thursday and police officers were the students.

About 40 police officers gathered to hear the latest statistics about impaired driving and learn how to better detect and crack down on drivers under the influence.

Officials with AAA said the biggest increase is in drugged driving, and with the ever-changing drug market, police officers in northwestern Pennsylvania have a difficult job.

“Drugged driving is on the rise. And we really want to make sure that they have all the statistics and all the latest techniques and things that they can implement in their daily jobs,” said Terri Rae Anthony, AAA East Coast Central safety advisor.

Drunk driving was up over the Thanksgiving holiday in Pennsylvania. From Nov. 22-26, statewide alcohol-related crashes increased from 48 in 2022 to 73 this year.