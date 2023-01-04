(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Dunkirk, New York, man was arrested after a Jan. 4 Chautauqua County raid.

At about 10:05 a.m., narcotics investigators from Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office along with the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on the first block of Leming Street in the City of Dunkirk.

Investigators allegedly found 8.3 grams of fentanyl, four Suboxone strips, scales, packaging materials for narcotics scales, and $279 in cash.

Police arrested Rodney Clyburn, 42. He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, criminal possession of a controlled substance 4th, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia 2nd.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Clyburn was taken to the Dunkirk Police Department to be arraigned in the City of Dunkirk Court.

The search was the result of a three-month investigation.