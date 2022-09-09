(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An early morning raid has led to one arrest in Chautauqua County.

Narcotics investigators from the City of Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 at a residence at the 200 block of Deer Street in Dunkirk, New York.

During the search, investigators allegedly found fentanyl (3.27 grams), crack cocaine (0.73 grams), and alprazolam (20.5 doses). Investigators also reportedly found a digital scale, packaging material and cash.

Justo Luis Gonzalez, 59, of Dunkirk reportedly was at the residence and has been changed with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and a count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Community members can report suspicious or narcotics activity to the Dunkirk Police Department by calling (716) 363-0313 or the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office narcotics tip line by calling (800) 344-8702 or (716) 664-2420.