(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Dunkirk resident faces charges after turning himself in for falsified checks.

According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office report, their criminal investigation division conducted an investigation on March 27 and found that Cody Schrader, 30, of Dunkirk, New York, issued checks to himself totaling over $25,000.

Schrader allegedly did this knowing the funds were insufficient to cover the checks he wrote. Then on April 18, Schrader turned himself in to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for the charge of grand larceny in the third degree.